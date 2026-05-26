May 25, 2026 at 10:35 pm

It Took A Dog A While To Figure Out That His Owners Got A New Kitten

by Matthew Gilligan

dog and a cat

TikTok/@bakedbeandoggo

It’s usually tricky to introduce a new pet into a home with animals already present.

You don’t know how they’ll get along and it can be a real roll of the dice.

A TikTokker showed folks how their dog Bean reacted when he got a new kitten sister…but it took him a while to pick up on the situation.

dog waiting for a treat

TikTok/@bakedbeandoggo

The video’s text overlay reads, “How long does it take Bean to notice we got a kitten?”

Someone gave Bean a treat…

But he didn’t realize there was a tiny kitten was in a hole in the cat tower behind him.

Someone said, “I’m not gonna force it. I’m just gonna let him figure it out.”

dog waiting for a treat

TikTok/@bakedbeandoggo

They added, “He should be able to smell her.”

Bean was still paying attention to the people in the room and the kitten was just taking it all in.

Someone finally showed Bean the kitten.

The two stared at each other for a bit… and then Bean got another treat.

The video’s caption reads, “They’re becoming best buddies now!”

dog and a cat

TikTok/@bakedbeandoggo

Check out the video.

@bakedbeandoggo

They’re becoming best buddies now! @Eloise

♬ Swan Lake “dance of four swans” – Kohrogi

And here’s how these two are getting along now!

@bakedbeandoggo

Enjoy the cuteness overload

♬ EVERLASTING LOVE – GROWS

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride whose sweet tribute to her biological family was foiled by her jealous adoptive mother.

And here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 10.01.53 AM It Took A Dog A While To Figure Out That His Owners Got A New Kitten

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 10.02.09 AM It Took A Dog A While To Figure Out That His Owners Got A New Kitten

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 10.02.22 AM It Took A Dog A While To Figure Out That His Owners Got A New Kitten

These two are gonna be the best of friends, we can feel it!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
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