It Took A Dog A While To Figure Out That His Owners Got A New Kitten

It’s usually tricky to introduce a new pet into a home with animals already present.

You don’t know how they’ll get along and it can be a real roll of the dice.

A TikTokker showed folks how their dog Bean reacted when he got a new kitten sister…but it took him a while to pick up on the situation.

The video’s text overlay reads, “How long does it take Bean to notice we got a kitten?”

Someone gave Bean a treat…

But he didn’t realize there was a tiny kitten was in a hole in the cat tower behind him.

Someone said, “I’m not gonna force it. I’m just gonna let him figure it out.”

They added, “He should be able to smell her.”

Bean was still paying attention to the people in the room and the kitten was just taking it all in.

Someone finally showed Bean the kitten.

The two stared at each other for a bit… and then Bean got another treat.

The video’s caption reads, “They’re becoming best buddies now!”

Check out the video.

And here’s how these two are getting along now!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride whose sweet tribute to her biological family was foiled by her jealous adoptive mother.

And here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

These two are gonna be the best of friends, we can feel it!