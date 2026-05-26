A Dog Didn’t Want To Trust His Owner Because Of What She Did To Him The Day Before

Dogs have pretty long memories…especially if they feel like they’ve been betrayed…

And this pooch isn’t about to forget what he went through!

His owner, Sophie, posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how her dog had a hilarious reaction when she tried to give him a treat.

Sophie tried to give the pooch a treat, but he kept his distance and hopped around the kitchen floor.

He was clearly wary about something…

And there was a good reason the dog was acting this way!

The video’s text overlay reads, “When he doesn’t trust me because I did his flea treatment yesterday, but tricked him with a treat.”

The text continued, “So now he doesn’t trust me.”

The pooch finally grabbed his treat and scampered away.

Let’s take a look at the video.

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And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user nailed it.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

This dog will forgive…but he’s not gonna forget!