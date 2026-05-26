May 25, 2026 at 8:45 pm

A Dog Didn’t Want To Trust His Owner Because Of What She Did To Him The Day Before

by Matthew Gilligan

dog waiting for a treat

TikTok/@sophiedanielle95

Dogs have pretty long memories…especially if they feel like they’ve been betrayed…

And this pooch isn’t about to forget what he went through!

His owner, Sophie, posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how her dog had a hilarious reaction when she tried to give him a treat.

dog waiting for a treat

TikTok/@sophiedanielle95

Sophie tried to give the pooch a treat, but he kept his distance and hopped around the kitchen floor.

He was clearly wary about something…

And there was a good reason the dog was acting this way!

dog waiting for a treat

TikTok/@sophiedanielle95

The video’s text overlay reads, “When he doesn’t trust me because I did his flea treatment yesterday, but tricked him with a treat.”

The text continued, “So now he doesn’t trust me.”

The pooch finally grabbed his treat and scampered away.

dog waiting for a treat

TikTok/@sophiedanielle95

Let’s take a look at the video.

@sophiedanielle95

hes so soft 🤣🤣 #staffylovers #staffylife #staffylove

♬ original sound – Sophie Danielle

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen girl who went above and beyond for a friend, only to be berated about not spending enough money on a gift.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 10.15.35 AM A Dog Didnt Want To Trust His Owner Because Of What She Did To Him The Day Before

Another TikTok user nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 10.15.53 AM A Dog Didnt Want To Trust His Owner Because Of What She Did To Him The Day Before

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 10.16.10 AM A Dog Didnt Want To Trust His Owner Because Of What She Did To Him The Day Before

This dog will forgive…but he’s not gonna forget!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter