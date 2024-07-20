American Tourist Is Horrible To The Hospital Staff Treating Her, So They Make Sure She Has To Pay For A Visit That Would Have Been Free

There are quite a few things I can begrudingly admit our neighbors on the other side of the pond do better than the U.S. of A: public transport, french fries, and healthcare!

I remember studying abroad and routinely having my classmates come back from doctors visits shocked that they weren’t going into debt to get a minor ailment diagnosed.

But when this British hospital worker was met with an incredibly rude American tourist, she made sure she enjoyed none of the benefits of the British healthcare system!

Check it out!

Rude? Then pay for what you’d have got for free. A long time ago, I was working in a UK Accident & Emergency department (ED). In came a US citizen, having sprained her ankle on some student break travel holiday. She was most rude to staff, suspicious of everything, and obviously disparaging of the (perfectly competent) treatment she was receiving from our nice A&E docs, nurses, and X-ray techs. She was ever so certain she’d broken it (she hadn’t) and this would be missed due to our provincial and undertrained incompetence.

And while OP said they could have given this yankee free treatment…

This was all treatment which could (and would) have been provided for free. Our paperwork was a PITA and normally the return on something so minor wasn’t worth the hassle of filling it in back then. But she obviously felt everyone needed to know it would all (somehow) have been done much better in her ‘best city in the world’ in the good ol’ USA. And I was not happy with her attitude.

But after her rotten attitude, OP made sure that wasn’t going to happen!

So at the end of my shift, I specifically stayed back to fill the forms in. In exhaustive detail, and on overtime. Which also went on the form. Then made sure she was booked for an (unnecessary) fracture clinic followup with an orthopaedic specialist “to allay her fears”. I made sure the reason for that (and the billing paperwork for any additional expenditure) was delivered to the clinic with the notes.

You gotta love belittling and demeaning the people helping you in your time of need in a foreign country.

Classic American excellence!

The Americans of Reddit were deeply ashamed of our more ignorant tourists, and said that if anything, international healthcare was much better!

Others thought that her terrible attitude came from the popular views on Universal healthcare in our country.

This foreign nurse had the exact opposite experience with an American patient.

Finally, this user said that the woman probably walked away thinking she had won!

And yet we wonder why people hate American tourists….

