July 12, 2024 at 10:38 pm

‘Do I call the police? Do I report it stolen?’ – Mazda Owner Dropped Her Car At The Dealership And It Ended Up Parked 30 Miles Away After the Place Was Closed

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@rawr_its_paige

Hang on tight, because this story is pretty crazy!

A woman named Paige talked to TikTok viewers about what happened after she dropped her car off at a Mazda dealership to be serviced…and it turned out to be a most unusual series of events!

Paige told viewers that she took her car in because of a cracked windshield and a software update and had to leave it overnight to get fixed.

Source: TikTok

And that’s when things got weird…

Paige got an alert on her MyMazda app at 9:30 pm after the dealership was closed. She explained, “I got a notification that the doors were unlocked, and my gas gauge was only at 81%.”

She was concerned by this news because she had filled her gas tank all the way up immediately before she dropped it off at the dealership.

Source: TikTok

Paige continued to explore the MyMazda app and discovered that her car was parked 30 miles away from the dealership at someone’s house.

She said, “This is 11:30 at night. So I’m trying to decide: Do I call the police? Do I report it stolen?”

Paige said that the car was taken back to the dealership early the next morning, but she was still concerned about what had happened.

Source: TikTok

Here’s what she had to say.

@rawr_its_paige

What should I do? #stolen #cartok #dealership #mazda #wtf

♬ original sound – 🦕 Rawr It’s Paige 🦖

Paige gave viewers an update about what was going on.

Take a look at what she had to say.

@rawr_its_paige

Part 2: Did someone steal my car? Am I overreacting? #stolen #cartok #dealership #mazda #wtf

♬ original sound – 🦕 Rawr It’s Paige 🦖

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

One person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another individual offered some advice.

Source: TikTok

And one TikTok user shared what they would’ve done.

Source: TikTok

Well, that’s a new one…

This story is WILD.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter