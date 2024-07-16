Girlfriend Is On A Different Sleep Schedule Than Her Boyfriend, So When He Made Her Upset She Did The Dishes Loudly In The Middle Of The Night

If you’re in a relationship and you’re on a completely different work and sleep schedule than your partner, things can get testy in a hurry.

I need to get my priorities straight. “A little background. I (29F) own a home with my fiancé (30M) and we split expenses and housework 50/50. I like to think we contribute equally to the household, but one area we differ in is our work schedules and I am a night owl and I have insomnia. He works the typical 9-5 and I bartend during the evenings four nights a week with one morning brunch shift.

My sleep schedule is very wonky and lately it has been sleeping from about 9/10-2 and a sleepless night or two per week (before you judge, we have no kids and this works for me.). I do my best to stay quiet and want to get things done while I’m awake at night, but don’t want to wake him up. Now to the malicious compliance. One day this week we spent the evening tidying up the house together and I thought we both contributed equally and all was well and good, but there were so many dishes that there were some piled up in the sink after we loaded the dishwasher and then they continued to pile up again (this is also a constant issue for us, as he also tends to leave dishes in the sink even when the dishwasher has plenty of space.) Last night I had a sleepless night and I spent it quietly in the living room working on a Paint By Numbers.

Tonight I came home and was told, “your painting looks good, but you really need to get your priorities straight” and mentioned the dishes in the sink. Now this really ****** me off, because most of the dishes were his, I am his partner not his maid, and I had shoveled our enormous driveway the night prior. I decided he was right.

So at 4 in the morning I went to the kitchen and did all the dishes. Loudly. He came to the kitchen and asked me what the hell I was doing. I told him that I was getting my priorities straight and doing the dishes like he asked.”

