Guy Was Invited For A Friend’s Wedding But Not His Girlfriend Of 5 Years, So She Gets Upset And Tells Him Not To Attend Without Her

Sometimes, we get to a point where we have to choose between a friend and a partner.

Not both. Not either.

While some would say it’s clearly an easy choice, this OP is having a hard time deciding which one to side with.

Read the full story and you be the judge.

WIBTA for attending my university friend’s wedding if my girlfriend of 5 years is not invited? I have been due to attend a wedding of a good friend of mine I met in university. I know her and her soon-to-be husband fairly well. My friend has met my girlfriend maybe 2 or 3 times for drinks when we have all been out together.

OP’s friend would only be inviting him and not his girlfriend.

Recently, my friend called me and stated that, unfortunately, she only wants to have close friends and family at the wedding, so my girlfriend would not be one of the people invited. I told her it’s her wedding and special day, so it’s her decision who attends. I told her I will let my girlfriend know.

This, apparently, upset his girlfriend.

I told my girlfriend about this and she got really upset. Saying, “You should have stuck up for me and immediately told her you are not going if I’m not invited.” She said it would be really crappy of me to attend the wedding without her.

OP is torn between attending without his GF or not attending at all.

At this point, it feels like I’m going to really hurt her feelings if I attend the wedding. On the other hand, I might really hurt my friend’s feelings if I say I’m not attending her big day. What are your thoughts on this? I understand why my girlfriend would be upset, but WIBTA for attending my friend’s wedding?

Kind of a difficult decision, eh? Let’s see what other Reddit users reacted to this.

Friend vs. 5-year girlfriend. It shouldn’t be hard to choose.

If you’re having a hard time choosing, maybe you don’t love her enough.

