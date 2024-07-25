His Mom Abandoned Him During His Youth So He Didn’t Invite Her To His Wedding, But Now She’s Calling Him Heartless

Weddings are a happy event to celebrate the love of a couple and bring family together.

What happens if you don’t want to invite one of the parents because of issues growing up?

That’s what is happening in this story, check it out.

AITA for telling my mother she was a pathetic parent and she isn’t invited to my wedding I am getting married at the end of the year. When I was a kid, my dad divorced my mom, and she was a SAHM at that time. In short, he felt like she was lazy and spending all his money. At the time I didn’t see it and was quite angry at him. He had us for weekends and the rest was mom. She had to find a job and worked long shifts.

That would be fine if she didn’t forget about us. She would get home and not help us with homework and anything. It was my job to clean everything and keep my younger brother in line.

When I was a teenager, I moved in with dad and my life got so much better.

Funny enough since I went full time and my brother soon joined, she had to pay child support.

She was pissed about that and basically stopped talking to us. Anyways my invites for my wedding went out.

One went to my aunt, and I believe she mentioned it to my mother. I got a call asking about her invite I told her she wasn’t invited, and this started an argument. I told her she was a pathetic parent and she called me heartless. AITA?

