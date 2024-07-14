His Mom Left All Her Kids A House And He Bought Out The Other SIblings, But Now That He Sold It For Much More Than He Paid They Want Their Cut

Things sure do get messed up among family members when a lot of money is involved.

And these siblings are duking it out over the assets left to one of them by their mother.

Is the family member who wrote this story on Reddit doing anything wrong?

Check out their story and see what you think.

AITA for not splitting the proceeds of the sale of our parents’ house? “When my mom passed away back in 2018, she left me and my siblings a decent chunk of money and her house. My siblings wanted to sell the house and split the money. I wanted to keep the house. It’s a unique property with a pretty big lot in the middle of the city.

Sounds like a sweet pad.

The house is 4/3, there is a pretty awesome deck and most importantly not in an HOA. I had some sentimental attachment to it, but mostly I thought the house was a better for my situation than a pile of cash. I asked them if I could buy them out. They were pretty excited about the idea. The house would stay in the family and they still get their cash. We got it appraised, hired an attorney and went through with it. My portion of the inheritance and a chunk of my own savings were enough to cover their shares. As soon as it was done, me and my then fiancé moved in.

Not everyone was smart with their money.

We saved a bunch on rent, the house was paid off, location was great, we were really happy with the house. My brother burned through the cash in two years. He fancied himself and ‘influencer.’ He bought a Maserati for cash, went to expensive nightclubs, vacationed in exotic places. Good for him, but money is gone. My sister and her husband bought a really expensive boat. I guess that’s better, they did use it pretty often, my nephews love it. But from what I understand her portion of the money is gone too. I got married and we had a son. We would host my siblings on holidays and the Christmas before Covid I started to notice it. They were making snide comments about how much the house must be worth now.

He’s in good shape!

Since 2018, we had an influx of people to my city. It’s growing rapidly and the price of the house essentially tripled. We’ve had a bunch of all cash offers on the house when we weren’t thinking of selling. But this year, we decided to move. My wife was pregnant again and we were going to relocate closer to her family. I talked to my boss, and I he said the place we were moving to had an office I could commute to on the days I work in the office. So we put the house on the market. It sold pretty quickly and that’s when the trouble started. Both of my siblings think that I owe it to them to split the profit I made, because it’s only fair. We were in the middle of a move and house hunting in the new place, so I didn’t really have time to go on about this. Well, it’s been months, and they have not stopped bothering about how I cheated them out of a portion of their inheritance, and I was being really selfish.

Say whaaaaaat?!?!

They point out that the process of me buying them out was pretty smooth, we didn’t have any problems or hiccups, they did me a favor by not kicking up a fuss. Now they want to split the profit because it was their house too. This has become really toxic and most of my family is on their side. My mom’s sister says it would have broken her heart to see her kids fight like this and I should split the money with my siblings. My dad’s sister thinks I should buy them off so they shut up. AITA for refusing to split the money?”

They had their chance…and they blew it!

