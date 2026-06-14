She Waited Years for a Vet Clinic Job. A Toxic Boss Made Her Quit Within Months.

It is always a little nerve-wracking, but it can also be really exciting if it is a job that you think you will love.

What would you do if you were beginning what you thought would be your dream job, but after a few days, you realized that it was a nightmare?

That is what happened to the woman in this story when she began working at a veterinary clinic. While she loved the job itself, her manager and coworkers were so awful that they drove her to resign after just a couple of months.

It is terrible when this type of thing happens because it has such a big impact on people’s lives. Read through the story below and see if you think you could work in an office like this.

Resigned from veterinary clinic job due to toxic workplace. I was hired back in April as a vet assistant.

What an exciting opportunity. Hopefully, she will start to fit in with her coworkers.

During my interview, I was promised I’d be trained, and reassured incessantly that I can learn at my own pace. This made me feel like the luckiest person on earth, since this was something I’ve wanted to pursue for a very long time. First day there, everyone seemed standoffish. I thought maybe they were shy, or didn’t know how to introduce themselves to an unfamiliar face.

Nobody can be very productive on their first days. People need training.

I went around asking questions, jotting things down in my notebook. I was nagged my manager to be proactive, but nobody there really wanted to share their work, or were too busy to let me try my hand at something. I found myself only able to wash the dishes, kennels, mopping, examination room prep, and laundry. I was able to do a lot of things with a smile on my face, even the dirty tasks.

This doesn’t seem like a very professional office.

In the short time I had been there, there was lots of gossip about clients and my other colleagues. It made me feel uncomfortable. The front desk staff would always chat in the back with the techs and assistants, letting the phones ring or putting them on hold.

Wow, it is unfair to expect her to do well without proper training.

Two weeks ago they put me into front desk, since a coworker had resigned. I was OK with this, until my manager rushed me to get everything down. I was given a “performance counseling” when I’ve known not a single thing about receptionist.

They aren’t setting her up for success at all.

He was visibly impatient with me. A lot of it covered things I was unaware about, things I wasn’t helped with. It felt unfair. The other CSR I work with has been employed at the clinic for 3+ years, and she is good friends with my manager.

Yikes, she really needs to start looking for another job.

I’ve seen videos of her twerking and drinking with my manager, against my will. Some sexual harassment that my manager let slide, like her pressing her breast into his face.

This seems like an impossible situation to succeed in.

Since day one she has not liked me. I tried being polite to her, I even bought her a bag of her favorite chips as a “thank you”. She’s raised her voice when I did something wrong, gave me attitude for not knowing something. I know I was trying my best but I felt like such a mess-up.

You really just can’t please some people.

It got to the point I became afraid of asking anything of her. Her mood changed immediately when she’d interact with me VS when she’d interact with my colleagues in the back. One of the silliest things she got upset at me for was offering hand sanitizer to a client who complained about having dirty hands. I was just trying to accommodate.

She can get away with anything because she is so close to the manager.

She and other coworkers were talking about a time how the manager was laughing in the back while she kept hanging up on a frustrated client. I thought it was unprofessional. I bought a bag of Hershey’s Kisses for the dogs that arrived for euthanasia, since I noticed at the front desk the jar had been empty.

It seems like she is really going above and beyond.

The cards we’d write to our clients, I’d always put thought and time into them since I know what it’s like losing a loved one. I took out the garbage whenever it’s full since it’s a task nobody liked, so I did it for them. I just, like to be useful. I like to be a positive impact.

I hope this person has a new job lined up already.

My manager was hardly available at the office. I told him I would like a 1 on 1, but he’s never shown up. He hardly responds to my texts or phone calls. I wrote a resignation email and told him about my 2 weeks, which he responded by immediate termination.

Yeah, it is hard to start a new job and have it not work out the way you had hoped.

I’m just tired. I had high hopes for this place, but the longer I stayed, the more I noticed red flags. Yet somehow I feel like I’m the problem.

Maybe a different vet’s office would be a better fit.

I loved bonding with my clients and their pets and I’m hurt that I’ve been treated this way by my own team. I just want comfort I guess. Reassurance.

Not everyone is a good fit for every job, but it seems that the people in this office made it impossible. That being said, I hope she had a new position lined up before she resigned.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.

Check out the comments below to see what other people have to say about it.

She doesn’t seem to be the problem. The office is toxic and horrible.

I hope this pun was intentional. Very funny.

Finding a good vet is important.

Here is a commenter who says she made the right choice.

The very definition of a toxic workplace.

Sometimes a job just isn’t a good fit, but other times the workplace is just toxic. This seems like an obvious example of the latter.

They were not only awful to each other, but the customers were ignored and hung up on. It is hard to imagine how this office has been able to remain open. This person will be much better off with a different company.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.