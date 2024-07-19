Neighbor Refused To Pay Half For A Fence Between Their Property Even Though They Both Needed It, So When He Moved He Took The Fence With Him

As the old saying goes, good fences make great neighbors.

Another fence revenge ~25 years ago my parents bought an approximate 20 acre rectangle to live on, farm, and raise a few cattle. The seller lived adjacent so in essence was selling about half of his land where he raised cattle and horses.

This sale would require a new fence to bisect the property. My Dad asked the neighbor if he’d go in halves on the fence as it would keep their respective livestock separate, and out of his crops.

The neighbor refused so my sibs and I helped Dad put up about 2 miles of 5 strand barbed wire with metal t-posts.

About 15 years later the city used their power (eminent domain) to force my parents out so they could expand a landfill. Note, they did not include the neighbor as they didn’t yet need his land. Remembering the neighbor’s refusal to share the cost when the fence was installed, my Dad offered to sell him the fence before moving. Again, the neighbor refused, thinking my father would just leave it. Nope and hell nope.

My 85 year old father enlisted our help and we pulled up the entire 2 miles of fence. As a bonus he even sold the used t-posts.

