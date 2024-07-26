His Neighbors Wouldn’t Stop Singing At The Top Of Their Lungs, So He Figured They Might Enjoy His Favorite Song On Repeat

Living in shared spaces can be a blessing. You can make friends, you can look after each other, grab the mail, let the dogs out…

Or, you can make each other’s lives miserable just for funsies.

This person wanted to be the first kind of neighbor, but when the singing next door got unbearable, he had to take matters into his own hands.

Find out how he exacted his amusing revenge!

Revenge against my neighbor never felt so sweet New neighbors moved in about 2 months ago – a young couple. The walls are paper thin and they love to blast music and sing really loud but they sound horrible. Their bathroom is right against my bedroom wall and they’ll sing at the top of their lungs at 3am or when I’m in a Teams meeting.

They tried handling it like a mature adult, to no avail.

I’ve asked them if they could keep it down multiple times but they just ignored me and called me an a****** for having a problem with them being happy and singing. Or told me to get a pair of noise canceling headphones. I felt like they have no respect for their neighbors because the other guy next to them doesn’t want to hear them screeching at the top of their lungs either.

So, he chose the most annoying song he could think of and turned up the volume.

So yesterday I borrowed a pair of speaker towers from my budy and pressed them against the wall facing the wall. Put it on full blast and started playing Bird is the Word on repeat from 8am sharp when there is no noise ordinance against noise. The wall even trembles. I definitely woke them up after their late night yesterday. Every time the song ends I could hear them banging against the wall telling me shut up. They came knocking on my door extremely pissed off and I just told them “what kind of a****** are you that you don’t like music?” and slammed the door.

He figures it shouldn’t take much longer to get his way.

I’ll keep blasting Bird is the Word until 10pm and start up at 8am sharp tomorrow. I’ll then cool it and see if they stop screeching moving forward.

Oh, Reddit, please weigh in!

