His Wife’s Friend Thinks Remaining Friends With Guys She Rejects Is A Good Dating Strategy, So He Laughed At Her Wild Take And She Got Offended

Dating can be so tricky! Especially when people start playing games and stick to the rules of finding their “perfect match”.

None of us know the right formula, but hey, we’re all trying!

This guy couldn’t believe his wife’s friend’s thoughts on the matter, and laughed in her face.

Let’s hear him out!

AITA for laughing at my wife’s friend’s (30s F) dating logic I (30s M) laughed at my wife’s (30s F) friend (30’s F).

Long story short, my wife and her friend were talking about her friend’s dating success. Overhearing her friend’s logic, I let out a chuckle. Her friend then wanted to know what I found so funny. I told her that she shouldn’t be surprised that the men she rejects don’t want to be friends.

And that as people age they have less time for “just” friends and want to find someone to settle down with. So, she shouldn’t take it personally. She then countered that if they (the men she rejected) really wanted to win her heart they should stay friends and win it slowly over time.

I told her that there’s no man in their 30s that would want to play that game. And that like she didn’t owe them a date they didn’t owe it to her to stay around. No matter how “good” the friendship was and how sad it made her.

This must have struck a nerve as she called me an A. So am I an A? Was my delivery of what I consider sound and basic logic just bad?

