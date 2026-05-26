Woman Faces Family Conflict Over Birthday Trip vs Funeral Attendance

Friends, this is a tough one…

On one hand, you can understand why certain people would think it’s important to attend a family funeral…but is it necessary?

Well, it depends on who you talk to, and every situation is different.

The person who wrote this story is having some inner conflict about whether she should attend the services of an elderly family member who she wasn’t close to…or should she go on a trip that she had planned for her birthday.

It sounds like she was going to get some grief either way, so maybe she should just do what she wants.

Read on and see what you think about what she had to say.

AITA for going on my birthday trip instead of aunt’s funeral? “My great aunt passed away a couple weeks ago. She had been sick for a while so it wasn’t really a surprise. I was thinking her funeral would be a week or 2 after she passed but it won’t be until the 16th of May. My birthday trip is supposed to be 13-16th.

She was focusing on herself…

I booked the hotel and rental car for the trip a while ago. The hotel is partially refundable but I’d be missing out on a decent amount of money if I cancel. I didn’t book the flight though, I was waiting to see if prices went down more. My cousin who was supposed to go with me backed out because of the funeral. I tried looking at flights that come back the 15th but they are twice as much as the ones that come back the 16th.

Well, this is quite a pickle, isn’t it…?

None of the flights on the 16th get back before the funeral which is 12 pm. I still want to go on the trip but my mom said I’d be selfish to go. I wasn’t really close to my great aunt and honestly I’ve been looking forward to this trip since I’ve had a rough start to the year. I did offer to help clean out her apartment this weekend and if they need help with anything else. I’m torn on what to do.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is caught in the middle of family drama after cleaning out her hoarder father’s home.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader said they’re NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

There are some pretty interesting comments from readers in regard to this article.

Is she being selfish?

Maybe a little bit, but it’s ultimately her decision to make.

And if she really felt like she wasn’t close to this person, it sounds like she won’t feel too badly about missing out on the funeral.

This is a tough choice, no doubt about it!

She has a pretty important decision to make…