Homeowner Received A Delivery Of Too Much Tile And Couldn’t Get Any Help, So They Loaded Up Their Trucke And Made A Trip To The Store To Get A Heavy Discount

Orange apron store – overshipped, now what? “I tiled my entire home save the bedrooms. Ordered a pallet and a half of the tile I liked. A few days later I get a text from my lady. “They only brought a pallet, the balance will come tomorrow from a different distribution center”. Cool. The next day I am at work and get another text “They just delivered another pallet and a half. How much did you order?”. I am laughing it off assuming they will want the extra pallet back. I called store CS desk, advised them of the overdelivery. Soon thereafter, the DC called me to advise that “someone will come get it in a few days.

In a few days… nothing, so I call the DC back. “Thank you sir, we are aware of the situation.” Another week goes by and still nothing. One more call to the DC. The same woman simply thanked me for the follow up. Two more weeks go by and I still cannot fit my car in my driveway. Now, I am not complying with anything, but it’s pretty malicious. I handloaded the pallet in my little truck (very heavy!) and drive to the store. I told the young woman at the return desk of the situation. I had intended to simply give it back because I hadn’t paid for them. She stated that wasn’t possible. Her only path was to accept a return and refund the money. OK! I got my tile for 1/3 the cost. I am guessing the DC didn’t want to do the return because that would red flag the dispatcher and get them in trouble. Easier to pay me to go away.”

