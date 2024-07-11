Manipulative Mother-In-Law Wants Their Baby To Have Her Last Name, And Now The Wife Is Angry That Her Husband Is Even Considering It

There are way too many crazy mother-in-law stories out there.

AITA for not putting my MIL’s Maiden name in my child’s name. My fiancé (24m) and I (24f) are expecting our first child in December of this year. We don’t know the gender yet so we were picking names for both a boy and a girl. We’ve fallen in love with names already. My fiancé has his father’s last name, and that name is on his birth certificate. While his mother has a completely different last name.

She has been hellbent on getting us to make the last name of our child her maiden name which neither of us have. So in my head it just doesn’t make sense. She has been very manipulative in the past with various things to the point where we have given in to just get her to leave us alone about things. This time around she proceeded to guilt trip us on why we won’t give the child her last name. She proceeded to throw the “I raised you he didn’t” card and even said she was going to go to the court to change my fiancés last name which I found hilarious seeing he’s a grown adult.

Now mind you MIL has 4 sons, two of which have her maiden name as her last name and all four children are straight and have potential to bare children of their own in the future. Im trying to convince my fiancé not to give in to even hyphenating her last name and keeping it just his current last name to help set early boundaries on raising this child.

But MIL has it so deep in his mind that he has to please her and that she’s entitled to make these decisions because she raised him. Not to mention she had demanded to be at my gender ultrasound instead of waiting for the reveal we have planned at our baby shower. So I’m just curious if AITA because I want our child to have his or her father’s last name and not their grandmothers.

