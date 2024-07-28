Mechanics Get Real About Mistakes That Car Owners Tend to Make. – ‘They don’t think a check engine line is as serious.’

I’ve picked up little tips and tricks over the years from mechanics and friends about how to make my car last longer and run smoother.

And whenever someone who actually knows what they’re talking about when it comes to cars starts to preach, I listen…

And here’s some more knowledge for me AND you!

The video below comes to us from an auto shop in Colorado called Accurate Automotive and the mechanics who work there were nice enough to share their thoughts about common maintenance mistakes people make when it comes to their cars.

The person behind the camera asked mechanics, “What are some common mistakes when it comes to car maintenance?”

The first worker said, “If you go way too long on oil changes, they go way above 5,000 miles, or they don’t think a check engine line is as serious as what it is.”

The second mechanic answered, “Not keeping up with your maintenance or skipping maintenance. It’s definitely gonna cost you in the long run.”

A third worker said, “Running your car low on oil and skipping recommended maintenance.”

Another replied, “Not double checking fluid types.”

The next employee answered, “Thinking that your spark plugs need to be changed out because you feel a hesitation or something like that. Just take it to a mechanic that knows what they’re doing. He’ll tell you what it is.”

The final mechanic said, “waiting too long on your oil changes” and “letting your brakes go metal on metal.”

Thanks for the input!

Check out the video.

Mechanics know best!

So it’s a good idea to shut your mouth and listen!

