Neighbor Felt Entitled To A Specific Disabled Parking Spot, But Backed Down When The Police Arrived And Got Evicted

People really lose their minds when it comes to parking spots, especially when those spots are at a premium.

Things can get ugly, and fast, when entitlement rears its ugly head.

These people lived in a complex with two disabled spots, but a neighbor who believed one specific one belonged to her.

The details are below!

Got neighbor evicted over parking spot I live in a small complex with a communal parking lot, no reserved spaces. On my wife’s birthday, she invited a friend over to go out celebrating. When her friend showed up, there happened to be a tree that had fallen in the lot and blocked half of it off while it was being cleared.

She had a disabled placard, so no worries.

The only spot she could get to was one of the two disabled spots in the lot. Not a problem, since she had a valid handicap tag, which was displayed. She asked when she came in if it was ok for her to park there, and i said it was fine since she was legally allowed to, and the only person in the complex to use the spots could park in the next spot.

Except when they left, they found her car blocked in.

We got ready to go out, and when i went to get my car, i noticed the car that usually parked in the disabled spot had parked directly behind our friend, blocking her in, and left the other disabled spot empty. I told the apartment manager to please have her move her car by morning.

It was still there later, so they called the police.

We went out for a nice night of clubbing and got home at 3am. The car was still blocked in, and the other disabled spot was still empty. So i called the police. They showed up, looked at the way she was parked, and started laughing. “Why didn’t she just park in the next spot?” I told them i didn’t know, and he said (at 3:30am) “Well, let’s go wake her up and ask!” He did that cop-knock on her door to wake her up and told her to move her car. She began yelling at him “That’s MY spot, and i’m teaching someone a lesson!” He explained to her that it is not her personal spot, and there was ANOTHER ONE RIGHT NEXT TO IT, even closer to her door.

They managed to make the lady see reason.

He told her to move the car immediately, and to think about what she was going to say next, because she was close to going to jail. She moved the car and never spoke to me again…. But! She had also yelled at the apartment manager when he asked her to move it. Turns out she was behind in her rent, so they started eviction proceedings. Manager then paid me $150 to take her boxed up stuff and throw it in building’s dirty basement.

Oh, bless her heart.

