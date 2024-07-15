Neighbor Parked His Car On Homeowner’s Driveway Without Their Permission. Now His Car Is Damaged Due To A Massive Snow Pile.

Sometimes, people think their innocent stupidity will not cause any harm to anyone.

Extra Cold Revenge. Back in the day, my dad was fan of buying things that, well, we never would need under any feasible circumstance: life jackets, katanas, etc. One year, he had bought a snowblower, and largely, it went unused due to the fact that, well, there wasn’t exactly anywhere/room for the snow to be blown to. However, during one bad snowstorm, it found its use.

One of the neighbors parked in their driveway.

Someone, I assume one of our jerk neighbors, decides to park into our driveway, leaving their car there. This left my dad’s cars stranded in the streets. So my dad decided that if they wanted the spot so badly, they could stay there.

OP was curious about the snow pile on their driveway.

Now, being a kiddo, I didn’t really question why there was a massive snowpile blocking the driveway. Or why my dad wasn’t getting rid of it. He was a vicious, paranoid badass, so I also wisely kept my mouth shut.

Poor neighbor’s car got damaged.

Cut to several weeks later, where I get to see essentially a cross section of the snowpile, and the poor’s car window had apparently broken in due to the weight of the pile (Imagine a ~6ft person, the pile was a head or so taller) and filled with snow. As you can imagine, no one else ever parked there.

