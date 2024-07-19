New Parent Asked Their In-Laws To Keep Their Voices Down During A Fight, But The In-Laws Say That It’s Their House, Their Rules
AITA for letting my in-laws know that my baby was sleeping during their audible fight?
I currently live with my in-laws with my infant son and husband.
My in-laws find themselves in screaming matches daily.
Yesterday, while my son was asleep I could hear them screaming from downstairs where we stay with the door shut.
I have been told that I can let them know when the baby is sleeping.
There was a break in their argument and so I said, “Just so you guys know, the baby is sleeping,” in a neutral tone and promptly exited the scene.
Moments later, I head my FIL using my name and curse words together and something about “his ****ing house” to my MIL.
Then he came up to me 10 minutes later, heated, and said “Just so you know, I respect him [the baby] but I don’t think you get to shush me in my own home. This is my house.”
I just looked at him and then he walked away.
This morning, I wanted to talk to him and asked my MIL if I should about his responses towards me but my MIL said “he has a point, it’s his house.”
All I can think is, it sure is, but I don’t think I did or said anything wrong or to warrant that reaction.
Seriously folks, AITA?
