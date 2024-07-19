People Say Gen Z Is Lazy, But This Young Realtor Is Changing That Image One Zippy House Tour At A Time

Gen Z gets a lot of flack for being lazy and work shy, but are our youngest generation being badly stereotyped.

Not only that, but they could have the key to new ways of doing business!

While a recent International Labour Organization study found about a fifth of people aged 15 to 24 were in 2023 either unemployed, not in education or training – maybe this generation could have the key and better ways of thinking in business.

Realtor Trent Miller (@trent_miller_) is a Gen Zer who’s really putting his own individual, fun stamp on business.

The TikToker creates buzzy marketing clips and he’s really grabbing attention.

Trent’s running, what he calls speed tours of homes. He runs through properties, offering his own comedic take.

But he also sells the homes, showing their functionality.

In this clip, he tells viewers: “This is what $12,000 is gonna get you in Hagerstown, Maryland. This is Speed Tours; let’s take a look. First we see the office space.”

He zips through the entire property at the speed of light and his infectious personality is making what is normally a very serious business, fun.

I don’t know about you, but I think this is funny and want to spend an afternoon just hanging out with this guy!

Why be sad when you can be happy in even the most mundane moments!

Maybe the Gen Zers have it down.

Watch the full clip here:

