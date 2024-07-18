Renter Was Told There Was A Two-Hour Minimum For Moving Services, So When The Move Only Took 20 Minutes They Decided To Give The Workers A Long Break

Moving furniture for a living is NO JOKE.

Those guys and gals work hard and they have to deal with all kinds of complications every single day.

The person who wrote this story on Reddit clearly sympathized with the fellas who were sent to move their stuff and they decided to stick it to their boss.

Read on to see what happened.

Charge me for two hours? I’ll take the two hours. “This just happened today, so I’m still worked up over it. I booked a moving company to move 3 items; two medium sized dressers and one foam mattress. The move was 2km in distance and I requested two movers and a big truck. Messaging back and fourth with the owner he offered me a “spot for 12-1pm” which I accepted. The movers finished moving everything out of my place and into their truck after just 20 minutes.

They were in for a surprise.

They then inform me that there is a minimum 2-hour charge. WHAT? They told me to call the owner who simply said if I wanted my things moved to my new place I had to pay for two hours. I was livid, my price just doubled and I still only got an hour of labour. My malicious compliance? Okay Mr. Owner Man, if you want to charge me for two hours then I get two hours of their time.

Take a break, fellas!

I then got the movers (two university students) to sit down in the shade and enjoy an hour break.”

Take a load off, fellas…you have some time to waste.

