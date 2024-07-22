She Allowed Her Sister To Help Her Plan Her Wedding, But She Has Been A Nightmare About Everything

Your wedding is supposed to be one of the most magical times of your life and planning with family should be a fun bonding experience.

But a lot of the time it doesn’t work out that way.

Read about this sister/sister feud and the circumstances that complicated it.

AITA for yelling at my sister that my wedding is not her wedding. My mom asked me to involve my sister in planning my wedding. However, she didn’t agree with my choice of September, thinking it’s a bad month for a wedding. She also didn’t like the colors I picked or the dress I wanted. I tried to listen to her sometimes.

But her ridicule gets very personal.

At one point, she said, “I can’t believe you’ll be the first daughter MY (not our) father is going to walk down the aisle.” I was gutted by her comment. I’m not having a religious ceremony; my fiancé’s best friend got a license to officiate our marriage, so it’s not that serious. With that in mind, I’m planning the wedding to reflect our personalities. My best friend suggested that the bridesmaids wear different-colored dresses, but my sister didn’t agree. She made some comments like, “It’ll look like a pride parade,” and “You’re turning your wedding into a *** wedding by listening to all of your friend’s suggestions.” I told her that my best friend would enter with his boyfriend. She insisted that two men shouldn’t enter the ceremony together because not all guests would understand and appreciate it.

Then OP reached her boiling point and exploded.

At some point, I was fed up and yelled, “You’re out of line because this is my wedding and not yours. Have your own wedding and plan it as you want.” Cat started crying and went to her room. It’s been five days, and she’s giving me the silent treatment. She told my mom that she won’t be attending my wedding. Yesterday, my mom said I should apologize because my sister is fragile and that this topic makes her suffer because her partner died in a motorcycle accident.

Check out what people are saying.

She sounds like a terrible guest, to be honest.

Right. This apple did NOT fall far from the tree.

Definitely. I don’t know why anyone would think helping to plan a wedding would help her grief. Strange.

I hope OP’s sister gets the help she needs.

