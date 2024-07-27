She Confessed To Her Husband That She Would Secretly Finish Their Favorite Show Without Him, So He Makes Her Rewatch All Ten Seasons Together

If there is one thing modern relationships hold sacred, it’s a couple’s shared TV shows.

Watching the latest episode of your shared favorite show can earn you a night sleeping on the couch!

I had my own crisis with this last summer when my boyfriend showed me Game Of Thrones, and it took everything in me not to finish the series on my own once we started!

So when this user confessed to her husband that she had been secretly bingeing the shows they watched together, he got his revenge in a hilarious way!

Check it out!

I used to secretly watch tv shows in advance, behind the back of my husband So my husband(32M) and I(30F) loved watching shows together. When I find something interesting I cannot stop myself and turn into couch potato until I finish the stuff. I go so fast through that stuff but find it extremely boring to rewatch. My husband is more easygoing and couple of episodes here, couple of episodes there type of guy. This was spanning over couple of months.

And she said she just couldn’t help herself from binging the rest of a show without her husband…

I would cheat. Oh I would cheat on our agreement and just continue watching after he falls asleep and go deep into early hours. Tomorrow I would have to (sadly) rewatch same episodes while pretending like I never seen them. After I’ve seen like whole 4-5 seasons of show I would lose interest – but we would still be early into second season. My loss of interest would spread like a plague on my husband and we would often just drop a show.

But she soon realized she wasn’t being fair to her husband, and stopped sneaking around with their favorite TV shows…

After a time I realized I was being bad partner, with such a petty backstabbing, I needed to change! So i stopped doing that. Few months ago I admitted to my husband what I was actively doing back in the day. He said he knew. It wasn’t a big deal.

Well, he changed his mind and decided there should be repercussions and the Walking Dead is perfect. He seen like 5 seasons, while I’ve dropped the series in mid tenth season.

Her husband decided that for her lying, she would be stuck rewatching this monster of a show!

Since then he would mention here and there how he would like to continue, but I was always against, it’s too long!. Since we watched the Walking Dead a long time ago and he doesn’t really remember the details we had to start from pilot episode! So now I am stuck with rewatching such a long series… He particularly enjoys parts where I am visibly bored and would wake me up if I start falling asleep. Serves me right.

At least she owned up to her mistake, even if her husband already knew the whole time!

And there are worse shows to be forced through than The Walking Dead!

At least he isn’t a soap opera fan…

In some ways, it’s worse than actual cheating!

At least she was easily forgiven.

