Hotel Night Auditor Responds to Urgent Missing Child Call, Then Questions If It Was a Scam

Working night shifts can come with unexpected emergencies.

In this story, an employee was working alone as a night auditor when a guest called saying his kid had gone missing.

He immediately left the desk mid-audit to search the hotel floors because it was a time-sensitive situation.

But when he couldn’t find anyone and couldn’t reach the guest again, he started questioning what really happened.

Check out the full details below.

Got a somewhat strange call on night audit I am a night auditor on a military base. This happened tonight shortly after midnight. Tonight is one of my first shifts alone. I usually have a partner. Everything was going pretty smoothly. As midnight came around and the day rolled over, I started the night audit.

This man got a strange and urgent call from a guest at the hotel.

We use Opera. It takes forever. About two minutes in, I got an urgent call from a guest staying at the hotel. He told me that while he was showering, his kid had left the room. I felt that this was a time-sensitive situation. The night audit was still running.

He helped the guest look for his kid.

So I told the guest to start searching from his floor. I told him to meet me in the middle. I left the desk without signing out of the computers. I searched all five floors. I finally returned to the desk after ten minutes.

Now, he’s wondering if it was a trick call.

There was no sign of him or the kid anywhere. Upon trying to call the guest back twice, I was sent to voicemail each time. My question. Did I get played into leaving the computers unattended?

Hmmm… while the situation with a missing child is serious, the possibility that it may have been a trick call can also be true.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store worker who is absolutely exhausted by having to thwart theft attempts until after closing.

What would you have done if it were you? Let’s see other people’s reactions and responses.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Sounds like a weird prank, says this one.

Short and simple.

This one makes a valid point.

Uh oh! This one’s not good.

When things don’t add up, even a missing kid story can feel like a plot twist.