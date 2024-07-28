She Tried To Relate With Her Neighbor Because They Both Met Their Significant Others At Night Clubs, But Now Her Neighbor Is Offended She’d Think The Meeting Wasn’t Serious

When you meet someone who is married or in a relationship, it’s natural to ask the person how they met their significant other.

In today’s story, two neighbors swap stories about how they met their husbands, and one neighbor ends up getting very offended.

Sometimes you never can tell.

Let’s see what happens…

AITA for my comment to my neighbor when she told me she met her husband at a club? I’ve moved to a new place and have only seen my neighbor twice. The second time she told me her husband lived in another country and that they had met at a club. I told her that was pretty neat, and that my husband and I also met at a club – at first we thought it would just be something casual but over time we fell in love.

The neighbor took her comment as an insult.

When I told her this, she was shocked and said “how dare you imply that my husband and I had *** right away and that he wasn’t serious about me at first. You don’t support women if you are calling me a **** who has *** with strangers they just met!”

She feels bad about what she said.

I have felt awful about it since and have been going over it in my head and wondering about it. Although I didn’t say she and her husband started out casual, it feels like the implication did overstep boundaries. How much of an a**h*** was I for this?

It seems like she was trying to be nice and share a connection with her neighbor since they both met their husbands at a club.

It doesn’t seem like she was trying to imply anything!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader doesn’t think she did anything wrong.

Another reader thinks the neighbor is the one with the problem.

Another vote for the neighbor being the one with the problem.

This reader thinks if anything she should be the one who is upset.

Another person thinks this neighbor probably overreacts to everything.

I’d be careful what I’d say to this neighbor.

It seems that she takes things the wrong way very easily.

