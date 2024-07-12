The Store Next Door Promised They Wouldn’t Dig Up Their Driveway, But When They Did The Delivery Driver Got Even

In today’s story, a supermarket wanted to have some construction done on their parking lot.

It wouldn’t have been a problem for the warehouse next door if the construction company hadn’t messed up.

Let’s see how the warehouse’s delivery driver got even…

Tear open our driveway to pour concrete? Fine, you’ll probably enjoy having to dig the concrete out of the ground. Twice. Not about me, but about a guy I used to work with. He was a mountain of a guy, a huge Turk, but the kindest guy I ever met. He’d do anything for people he liked. Nobody ever saw anybody get on this bad side until that fateful day. As it happens, he was also our delivery driver, and he spent most days on the road in his semi, leaving before dawn and returning quite late, if at all that day.

It all started with some renovations.

Our warehouse had a driveway large enough for him to pull the semi into, and load/unload.

The supermarket next door decided to do some renovations, and expand. When they started construction, they started tearing out their brick parking lot, and getting close to tearing out our driveway. Boss runs out, tells them where our property line is, and is assured they won’t cross onto our property. Everybody goes back inside, nobody worries, until there’s suddenly a raging bear-Turk standing in the break room, shouting about how the driveway has been torn up and he can’t get his lorry in.

The supermarket manager lied.

We go out, and indeed, the driveway is half missing, and there’s a concrete building foundation poured in. Construction workers are nowhere in sight, boss sends the supermarket manager an e-mail message, and everybody goes home. Next day we arrive to the sight of very angry construction workers.

The delivery driver did some damage…

Apparently, the delivery driver went back in the middle of the night with some bolt-cutters, ‘liberated’ about 30 of their shopping carts, and stuck them into the drying concrete in various comical positions. Overnight, the concrete hardened, and the carts became quite difficult to remove. Construction crew brings in the jackhammers, and four days later, most of the concrete is gone, and they start preparing for another pour, this time leaving our driveway intact.

They didn’t completely fix the mistake.

Foundation comes out fine, everything is looking good. At that time, my boss shows up with the announcement that he had a survey done, and while they didn’t tear open our driveway the second time, they were still closer to our property line than allowed, and he’d already filed a complaint to get the concrete removed. Took them another week of jack-hammering to get it out.

