Her Future Mother-In-Law Kept Being Incredibly Negative About Their Wedding Plans, So Bride-To-Be Didn’t Bring Her On Bridal Outings Anymore

AITA for not taking future MIL to the bridal appointment? “I am looking for advice on how to kindly explain to my future MIL why she was not invited to my bridal appointment. I went to a sample sale back in December and wound up buying the first dress I tried on. My 2 sisters and my mom were in the entourage. The dress was 60% off and was what I was looking for (simple, no lace, no beading, no mesh, fit and flair with a train) so it was a no brainer that it was the one. My expectations were low as I was worried there would not be a sample gown that would fit me, but this dress was it!

Now onto my future MIL. She has been so bitter this entire planning process and makes a face of disgust every time we show her our wedding plans (doesn’t like the colours, the venue, the food, the photographer… you name it, she will find something about it that she does not like). I don’t like what I see when I look in the mirror, so I was not mentally prepared for her inevitable criticisms of the dress, as (in my opinion) it is in a way a criticism of my body. My fiance disagreed and said she would never be so harsh about my looks, but I do not feel that way. She would not have liked the experience.

She would have talked me out of this dress. My future MIL is not one to buy something on the spot, she would have wanted me to go home and think on it before buying it. Now, this is practical, but not how the sample sale worked, as you had to say yes on the spot otherwise it would go to another bride. She also would not have been able to see my vision, as the dress still needed alterations. For these reasons, I knew taking her along to the appointment would have resulted in tears, confusion, and not finding a dress. I SWEAR I intended to take her to the next shopping trip, which wound up not being necessary, and if she had not started giving me the silent treatment, I was going to take her to a bridal fitting. Now here is where I might be the *******. Since getting the dress without her present, her negative comments have gotten much worse and I have started getting my guard up as soon as we start talking about the wedding with her.

It is to the point where I cannot even handle constructive criticism from her because i am in full fight-or-flight mode when she is around. I am honestly not sure who is giving who the silent treatment at this point, but we have stopped talking to each other. Tomorrow we are supposed to go have a talk with my fiance present and I need to explain to her with a calm head why things have changed between us. I feel like this all could have been avoided if she had just come to the bridal appointment in the first place, and if I had a spine, I could have just ignored her comments and bought the dress anyways. AITA?”

