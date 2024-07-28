July 28, 2024 at 6:24 am

‘What this person did was brilliant.’ – Car Salesman Shared How A Customer Outsmarted Every Last Nissan Employee

If you’re in the market to buy a car, you need to listen to this story!

A car salesman at a Nissan dealership told TikTok viewers about a customer who pulled a fast one and ended up getting a sweet deal on an electric vehicle.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Someone leased a car with no intention of making payments” and the salesperson said that a customer wanted to lease a Nissan Ariya, which is an electric vehicle.

The Nissan worker said that Washington residents can get more than $12,000 in rebates if they lease a vehicle, but if they buy a vehicle, those rebates aren’t available.

The salesman said that the customer in question knew about the least rebates AND knew that Nissan let customers buy their way out of leases if they want to.

So the customer leased the car and got a $12,000 discount…and then paid the car off.

FYI, that car is listed at $63,000, so that’s a pretty sweet deal.

The salesman said, “What this person did was brilliant.”

Here’s the video.

And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

One viewer was shocked.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

There are a lot of crafty folks out there…

You gotta save that money where you can.

