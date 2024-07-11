July 11, 2024 at 6:33 pm

This First Class Passenger Was Taken Aback When A Family Asked Her To Switch Seats On A Flight. – ‘I’ll always say no.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Say whaaaaaat?!?!

I can only speak for myself, but I gotta say that if someone asked me this question, I’d laugh in their face uncontrollably.

Here’s what went down: a woman named Angel told viewers that she got an unusual request while she was taking a flight.

She said, “So, I have a first-class ticket. And I got called up to the front and I was like, ‘Why are they calling my name? Because it’s a full flight.’”

Angel said an employee said to her, “Oh, you could decline this if you want, but a family wants to sit together, and since you paid for your ticket…”.

Angel said, “No. Not my problem. Not my circus, not my monkey.”

In her caption, she wrote, “No, no no. I’ll always say no unless it’s an equal or better seat on the plane. Prepare better.”

Check out the video.

@midlifecrisisgirl

No, no no. Ill always say no unless its an equal or better seat on the plane. Prepare better.

♬ original sound – Angel – Dripped Out Bag Lady

Let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another person chimed in.

And this TikTokker said what a lot of us are thinking…

Uhhhh, HECK NO.

Get to the back of the plane!

