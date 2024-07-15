‘We check the cameras very often.’ – Vacationer Says She Had An Absolutely Awful Experience At Her Texas Airbnb

This is the kind of story that makes people want to avoid renting Airbnb units altogether…

A woman named Brianna got real with TikTok viewers about what happened when she rented an Airbnb in Houston for a week.

Brianna was clearly unhappy and she started her video by saying, “Count your freaking days, Airbnb. There is a reason why y’all are not doing well and people are going back to hotels.”

She said, “When I inquired on Airbnb to rent this out for the week, they hit me with about 20 different questions.”

Brianna added that she was also given rules such as, “When I can play music, how many people I can have here, to ask permission.”

She continued, “And then to top it all off, they said, ‘we check the cameras very often.’”

Things got worse: Brianna said, “The garage door that I park my car in is broken. It doesn’t close all the way. So now me, a single girl, renting a townhome by myself, anyone could just walk in the garage.”

She said that the hosts were “completely nonchalant” when she urged them to take care of the garage door…and then the power went out in her rental.

