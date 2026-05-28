Recruiting Experts Reveal Why Thousands of Job Hunters Are Deleting Decades of Work Experience From Their Resumes

It’s tough out there these jobs for folks who are looking for jobs!

And a lot of people can use all the help they can get.

A resume writer named Morgan posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a hot tip for how they can improve their resumes.

Morgan told viewers, “If you are struggling to land interviews, it might be because you look too old on your resume. Yes, even Millennials. And the data is brutal.”

She continued, “Over 90% of people over the age of 40 have experienced some kind of age discrimination, and now we’re at a point where 40% of Millennials are hiding some of their earlier work experience.”

Morgan then said, “Of course, age discrimination has always been around in hiring, but I think what’s exacerbating this problem is just how many middle manager layoffs there have been in the past few years.”

She added, “The AARP even suggests age-proofing your resume. I’ve been writing resumes for six years now, so let me tell you a little secret. The answer 90% of the time is in here. I do think a good timeline in general is to cut it off after 10 years, but an even better answer is to look at the job descriptions.”

Morgan showed viewers a screenshot of a resume behind her and said, “So in this example, when they’re asking for 10 years of experience, don’t list all 20. I would give it a two to three-year buffer at most. So for 10 years of experience, don’t list more than 13.”

Morgan continued, “And the reason behind this is very simple. Because if they’re asking for four to five years, that’s all they have the budget for when it comes to salary. So if you come in with 15 years, they can’t afford you.”

She added, “And at the end of the day, your resume is meant to be a marketing document. It is supposed to be your flyer, not your memoir.

In the video’s caption, Morgan wrote, “Does your resume need Botox? (Even at 30 😅?). In this market, the answer is probably yes. Many Millennials have started removing their earlier work experience so that it appears they have only been working for 10 years. And honestly? It’s a great strategy.”

She continued, “90% of people over 40 report facing some kind of age discrimination in the hiring process. So how do you work around this? A great general rule of thumb is to cut it off around 10 years, but an even better rule is to look to the job descriptions for an answer.”

Morgan added, “If they want 12 – perfect, include 12! If they want 6, amazing – we’ve got it! Give them what they ask for, nothing more, nothing less. No needles or injectables needed.”

Check out the video.

@resumeofficial Does your resume need Botox? (Even at 30 😅?) In this market, the answer is probably yes. Many Millennials have started removing their earlier work experience so that it appears they have only been working for 10 years. And honestly? It’s a great strategy. 90% of people over 40 report facing some kind of age discrimination in the hiring process. So how do you work around this? A great general rule of thumb is to cut it off around 10 years, but an even better rule is to look to the job descriptions for an answer. If they want 12 – perfect, include 12! If they want 6, amazing – we’ve got it! Give them what they ask for, nothing more, nothing less. No needles or injectibles needed 🤓 #jobsearch #jobseeker #resume #jobmarket #resumetips ♬ original sound – Morgan – Resume Writer 📝✨

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman at a ceramics study who is mistaken for an employee and asked about party bookings.

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer asked a question.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

You gotta do what you gotta do to land that dream job!