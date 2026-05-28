Woman Asks Parent to Quiet Loud Child on Red-Eye Flight, but the Request Is Ignored

Traveling with others requires a bit of patience and consideration.

In this story, a woman was on a red-eye flight when a child next to her stayed awake and talked loudly for hours.

Struggling to sleep, she finally asked her parents to keep the noise down.

Instead of cooperating, they reacted defensively and let the situation continue.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for asking a family with a small child to keep it down on a red eye flight? I caught a red-eye flight overseas. I was seated next to a couple with a small child. The child inexplicably did not fall asleep until 2 in the morning my time. This kid kept talking loudly in complete sentences to her parents. I am a finicky sleeper.

This woman asked the mother if they could keep it down.

I finally got fed up. I said to the mother, “Can we try and keep it down?”. The mother responded, “Are you serious right now?!”. I replied, “Yes, I am.”. They then proceeded to ignore me. They let this kid talk loudly for another hour. They finally decided to conk out more than three-quarters through our flight.

She couldn’t accept the audacity of these passengers.

I think the sheer audacity and lack of consideration for other travelers is ridiculous. But am I missing something here? Babies, I understand. Kids with special needs, I understand. But kids who can engage in full, complete conversations?

But she isn’t a parent, so she’s not sure if his concern was valid.

I am failing to register why these parents cannot ask their child to use her indoor voice. But on the other hand, I am not a parent. So, was it within reason for me to make such a request? Or AITA?

Asking for a little quiet on a red-eye flight is not unreasonable.

Most people expect some noise from children, but parents should still try to be considerate of other passengers nearby.

A tired child is understandable, but so is a tired passenger trying to sleep.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a skate shop employee who got in trouble with parents for trying to protect their toddler.

Do you agree? Let’s read the responses of other people.

A parent of multiple kids shares their opinion.

This user makes a valid point.

People don’t need to be that loud, says this one.

Here’s another personal thought.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Public spaces become more bearable when everyone shows a little consideration.