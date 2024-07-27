This Video Of A Sinkhole Swallowing A Sports Field Is More Than A Little Unsettling

There are so many natural disasters to worry about, but the nice thing is, you usually don’t have to worry about them all at once.

Like, if you live on the coast you might have hurricanes but probably not tornados.

Midwest? Tornados, but no hurricanes and no earthquakes (most of the time).

Unfortunately, though, sinkholes can pop up anywhere, which is why they are so many people’s worst nightmare.

And the photos of this one aren’t going to assuage anyone’s fears today, I’m afraid.

The hole, which opened up in Alton, Illinois, is around 100-feet in diameter and nearly perfectly round.

The incident was caught on camera, and shows a light pole between two sports fields being full consumed in a billowing cloud of dust.

Alton’s mayor, David Goins, says it could have been worse.

“No one was on the field at the time and no one was hurt, and that’s the most important thing.”

Parks and Recreation director Michael Haynes said the sinkhole seems to have appeared due to a “mine collapse deep underground.”

A limestone mine used to exist in the area, operated by Springfield-based New Frontier Materials.

“It looks like something out of a movie, right? It looks like a bomb went off.”

Whoever is to blame, it’s definitely bad news for the local Gordon Moore Park community, says Haynes.

“It’s shocking to see especially right in the middle of our fields here that we just spent a million and a half dollars on five years ago to complete the new turf, soccer, and football fields and concession stand next to it. It’s a little disheartening.”

This guy seems to be the King of Understatements, honestly, but New Frontier Materials is investigating and has issued a statement.

“The impacted area has been secured and will remain off limits for the foreseeable future while inspectors and experts examine the mine and conduct repairs. No one was injured in the incident, which has been reported to officials at the Mine Safety Health Administration (MSHA) in accordance with applicable regulations.’

Which is all to say, they’re not saying yet whether or not they will accept financial responsibility for the damage caused by the mines.

Everyone is waiting until the investigation is complete to determine the best way to move forward.

