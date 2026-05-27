Employee Stays Professional as Guest Argues Over Small Price Differences and Discounts

Customer service often means handling the smallest complaints.

The following story involves an employee handling a guest who kept questioning a tiny price difference.

The guest was trying multiple ways to get a discount, but she kept explaining that it was not possible.

Despite her frustration, she managed to stay professional and complete the process.

Read the full story below for all the details.

How many ways can one person try to get a discount? For one lady last night, it was three. It was around 2 or so on a fairly quiet night. Discount Lady (DL) walked in. She asked for a king room. I gave her the price. She immediately frowned.

Here’s how the conversation went…

DL: Why is it $3 cheaper on your website? Me: The website gives an estimated cost. The taxes and whatnot can vary based on location. DL: I am looking right at the listing here. It is $3 cheaper. Me: Ma’am, I cannot price match online prices. DL: Oh, okay.

The guest tried to negotiate again.

She handed me her ID and credit card. Then a light bulb went off. DL: Hey, can I use my points? I am a Super Shiny Rock member. Me: You would have to book through the app. You could also use the website or direct telephone reservations.

I have no way to apply points to the cost of the room. If you book now, you cannot check in until 3 in the afternoon. It is already past midnight. DL: Oh well, I need the room now. Me: Then, the price I quoted still stands.

And again…

I continued to process her check-in. Then yet another bulb went off. DL: Wait. I can use the friends and family rate. Dear readers, at this point I was trying so hard not to roll my eyes. I think I sprained something in my ocular cavity. Me: In order to do that, you need a special link. It must come from the manager of the hotel your friend works at. It also requires booking online.

This woman finally cut her off.

DL: I know that. I just thought… Me: You thought wrong. Now, am I using this same card for the incidental deposit? Or will you be using another payment method?

She’s amazed by how some people would negotiate a discount less than $5.

I finally got her squared away and off to her room. I then went out front. I chain-smoked for about 25 minutes. I needed to get my head back on track. It will never cease to amaze me. People will quibble over a price difference of less than five bucks.

Arguing over three dollars at two in the morning sounds exhausting.

The employee explained the rules clearly, but the guest kept searching for loopholes anyway.

At some point, the extra effort costs more energy than the discount itself.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.

What do you think? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Yup, probably this, too.

Exactly, right?

Someone from the bank speaks up.

Finally, here’s a short and honest opinion.

Some people will spend 20 minutes trying to save three dollars.