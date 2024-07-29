Mother-Of-The-Bride Shows Off A Gorgeous Dress At Her Daughter’s Wedding And It’s Receiving Backlash Online
by Laura Lynott
There’s an unwritten truth among some mothers and daughters – a rivalry that no one wants to admit.
Now, hopefully this rivalry only extends to who wins at Monopoly or with the best TikTok dance.
But what if it goes a little further?
@caputuredbychloeco posted this video of a gorgeous mother-of-the-bride dress, but some in the comments thought she could have been trying to upstage her own daughter.
The now-viral clip of a beautiful mom, wearing a STUNNING mint green long floral dress on her daughter’s wedding day has made the internet go WILD.
And this cool moment got a little hate but importantly it got SO much love!
While mom looks just gorgeous in her mother of the bride dress, shared by @caputuredbychloeco – some folks online felt she’s deliberately upstaged her daughter – aka THE BRIDE.
But in truth, both women look beautiful, mother and daughter and isn’t it great that mom wants to make a huge effort for her girl’s big day?
Well, some on the internet certainly didn’t think so! Maybe folks woulda been happier if she’d worn a bag! Ha.
But most people loved the mom’s dress and how elegant she looked and they just knew her daughter was so proud of her too! Aww.
Watch the full clip here:
@capturedbychloeco
THE ultimate mob dress 💚✨ @Flora on Madison @New Orleans Events #motherofthebride #mob #motherofthebridedress #weddingtok #weddinginspo #weddingcontentcreator #weddingcontentcreation the BEST vendor team!!! planning: @amandapriceevents photo: @catherineguidry content creation: @capturedbychloe.co venue: @hotelpeterandpaul florals: @nola__flora linens: @truevaluerental rentals: @luminousevents band: @dplayband Photo Booth: @thepixurebooth makeup: @melissavaccaro catering: @bacchanalwine transportation: @royalcoachlimousine cake: @bittersweetnola hair: @hairbybethnola
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
She really is!
Resounding!
Most folks wanted to show love!
It sounds like most people were assuming the best intentions.
What a weird thing to see on the internet!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · Bridal, Bridal designer, Bridal fashion, bride, daughter, fashion, marriage, mother, Mother of the bride, tiktok, top, video, viral, wedding, wedding dress, weddings
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.