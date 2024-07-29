Mother-Of-The-Bride Shows Off A Gorgeous Dress At Her Daughter’s Wedding And It’s Receiving Backlash Online

There’s an unwritten truth among some mothers and daughters – a rivalry that no one wants to admit.

Now, hopefully this rivalry only extends to who wins at Monopoly or with the best TikTok dance.

But what if it goes a little further?

@caputuredbychloeco posted this video of a gorgeous mother-of-the-bride dress, but some in the comments thought she could have been trying to upstage her own daughter.

The now-viral clip of a beautiful mom, wearing a STUNNING mint green long floral dress on her daughter’s wedding day has made the internet go WILD.

And this cool moment got a little hate but importantly it got SO much love!

While mom looks just gorgeous in her mother of the bride dress, shared by @caputuredbychloeco – some folks online felt she’s deliberately upstaged her daughter – aka THE BRIDE.

But in truth, both women look beautiful, mother and daughter and isn’t it great that mom wants to make a huge effort for her girl’s big day?

Well, some on the internet certainly didn’t think so! Maybe folks woulda been happier if she’d worn a bag! Ha.

But most people loved the mom’s dress and how elegant she looked and they just knew her daughter was so proud of her too! Aww.

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

She really is!

Resounding!

Most folks wanted to show love!

It sounds like most people were assuming the best intentions.

What a weird thing to see on the internet!

