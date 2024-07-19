‘I just watch it go from like the floor up to the top.’ – Woman Got Trapped In An Elevator After A Girl Tried To Hold The Door With A School Project Folder

Being trapped in an elevator is a fear for a lot of people and this woman got stuck all because of a child’s school project.

Well, you know when the weirdest things happen, you just gotta go with it.

And that was just what happened to TikToker Brit (@brittto__) who got stuck in an elevator after a 12-year-old girl’s school project got stuck in the door!

The child had tried to hold the door with her cardboard project to let her mother out, but the project was obviously a little too tough and got stuck in the doors, trapping Brit!

That girl’s teacher was about to hear the craziest ‘I haven’t got my homework because..’ excuse EVER!

Brit told her followers: “Not me, trapped in an elevator because this little girl wanted to hold the door to wait for her mom so she used her project to hold the door. And she held it for so long that the doors were like, nope, we’re closing.”

She continued: “And she kept her cardboard thing in the door and I’m like thinking, well the doors are closing on it, I’m thinking she’s gonna pull it out. She doesn’t pull it out; I just watch it go from like the floor up to the top because obviously the elevator’s moving.”

I cannot even imagine this drama.

She continued: “And now the elevator’s jammed because her project is stuck.”

Now, I don’t know about you but I would NOT be smiling if I was trapped in an elevator!!!!

