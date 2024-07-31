Uninvited Guests Showed Up On His Birthday And Asked Him What He Wanted For Dinner. But When They Came Back With Something Else, They Called Him Ungrateful When He Complained.

Birthdays are supposed to be fun.

But when the wrong people show up, they can ruin it instantly.

This guy had a simple but quite specific request for his birthday dinner, but his uninvited guests didn’t take his wishes into account.

If you were in his shoes, what would you do?

Read the full story below.

AITA about my birthday dinner? So it’s my birthday today. I’m an adult, a single dad, and I’ve had a crappy week. I don’t have my son this weekend, and was looking forward to being a hermit by myself.

His family made a surprise visit.

Today is Saturday. My family has shown up at my house, uninvited and wanting to celebrate. About 6 of us. They ask me what I want for MY birthday dinner, and they’ll go get fixings for it. I’m not a selfish person, and this is a lot of mouths to feed.

he was very specific about his request.

I say I would like some nachos. They ask what kind of toppings would I like. I’m a simple man. I say, “Ground beef, jalapenos, and since it’s my birthday, I’d like to splurge on cheese sauce.”

But they come back without his preferred toppings.

They come back and make dinner, and actually serve me last. They brought back shredded cheese, shredded pork, tomatoes, onions, guacamole, and sour cream. I politely asked where the cheese sauce was and the ground beef. They say they didn’t want either of those and microwave nachos is easier to make.

They say he’s too picky!

I politely decline the offer of dorm room nachos for my birthday dinner, and they all say, “I’m too picky,” and that they got me nachos like I asked for, so why am I being ungrateful? I understand this is first world problems, but… AITA here for being annoyed that my family showed up uninvited AND got me NONE of the toppings I asked for, and then called me ungrateful?

