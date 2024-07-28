Wife Has Had It With Her Husband’s Best Friend’s Pushiness During Her Pregnancy, So Tells Her She’s Not Hosting The Shower

When you meet the person you want to spend the rest of your life with, you also eventually meet the people who are important to them.

Sometimes that means an amazing new family or friend group.

Other times, it’s a bit more complicated than that.

Find out what happened when this woman’s pregnancy brought out some weird pushiness in her husband’s female best friend.

AITA for telling my husband’s girl best friend she can’t host my baby shower? I (22f) and my husband (23m) got married young, I was eighteen, he was nineteen. Both of us knew we always wanted to get married and start a family young. I started college two years ago, and he just graduated with a Bachelor of Biomedical Science.

My husband has a girl best friend (23f), who i’ll call Sam, who he met in College, both of them grew up Baptist, and while he’s left the church, they had a very similar childhood and bonded quite quickly. Despite what you may be thinking her and I got along really well. She and I liked the same music and we were both studying in relatively the same fields so she became a friend of mine as well.

Since I found out I was pregnant though, some issues have started to arise. We announced our pregnancy on social media after we told our parents. Sam texted my husband a congrats text and then told him to pass on her well wishes to me. She’s been texting him nonstop with baby advice and what she likes to call “advice for mama” which includes sometimes relatively targeted jabs at what I should eat.

Honestly i kept brushing the texts off, but it got a point where the conversations were less about the baby and more about me which I was getting increasingly uncomfortable with because she wasn’t texting me she was texting my husband. My husband acknowledged this and has just started to show them to me and ask what I want him to do. I just told him to ignore them.

When i announced I was having a baby shower and sent out the invites, I received a text from Sam. She said something along the lines of wanting to host my baby shower and set it up. I told her politely that my mom was planning on hosting it with the help of my sister and that it was a special moment for them and I wouldn’t want to take that away. Well Sam ignored that message, because the next day, she came over and insisted we start working out arrangements for the venue. I told her once again, my mom and sister were hosting it and she told me that she should take her advice and let her plan it because she’d ensure that the baby shower would be better if she planned it particularly because she’d be working on the menu.

Whether it was pregnancy hormones or just bottled up rage, i told her that the jabs she’d been making at me behind my back about my diet during this pregnancy to my husband are really annoying at that no she cannot host this shower and from now on her unsolicited advice was not appreciated especially if she can’t say it to my face. That night my husband’s phone blew up with messages from Sam saying that he had no right to show her those messages and they were just supposed to just be health tips because Sam was studying nutritional science and only wanted to help her best friend and ensure a happy baby and life. I know she had somewhat good intentions and she’s been a good friend to my husband and to me so AITA?

