Woman Gets Her Number Changed And Begins Receiving Phone Calls For “Edward,” So When He Texts One Day To Ask For A Verification Code, She Sees Her Moment For Revenge

Being contacted by debt collectors is never fun, especially if they’re not your bills.

Imagine you got your phone number changed and started receiving calls from someone else’s debt collectors.

Would you ignore the calls? Or would you take sweet revenge if given the chance?

In the following story, a woman finds herself in this situation and gets the last laugh. Let’s take a look.

Changed numbers to avoid debt collectors? Let me help you with that. I had my phone number stolen from me years ago. Someone convinced Bell they were me and had my number transferred to a new SIM card. I managed to get it back but decided a number & provider change was the best way to protect myself. It started with the usual texts looking for “Edward”. I am a woman. When the calls from debt collectors came in, it was quickly obvious I was not him, but they wanted me to get him to call them back.

Be careful what you ask for.

One night Edward texts me. He’s been locked out of his PlayStation account and needs me to text him the code so he can update his phone number *with PlayStation *. Sure buddy. Here’s your playstation code. Is this your new number?

Things have a funny way of coming back around.

For every text or call I received for Edward after that, I offered his new number. Within a couple of months, the calls drastically went down! He hasn’t contacted me since, so I assume he’s been busy dodging bill collectors.

