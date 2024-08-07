7-Eleven Customer Shows He Spent $79 At The Store On 5 Items. – ‘Sometimes I just be trolling the 711 guy tho.’
Inflation rates have been cooling lately, but I think we can all agree that the prices of a lot of things are still way too high.
And a fella named Tom learned that the hard way when he went to a 7-Eleven store to pick up a few items.
Tom’s video shows that he was charged $5.39 for milk, $29.98 for a couple of 5-gallon water jugs, and $23.98 for two coolers.
Tom looked pretty skeptical in the video and his text overlay reads, “Sometimes I just be trolling the 711 guy tho.”
There was a fourth charge of $14.99 that wasn’t named by Tom, but his total for the items he was purchasing came out to $79.69, which is pretty steep for a quick pop-in at a convenience store.
Check out the video.
