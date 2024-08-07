7-Eleven Customer Shows He Spent $79 At The Store On 5 Items. – ‘Sometimes I just be trolling the 711 guy tho.’

Inflation rates have been cooling lately, but I think we can all agree that the prices of a lot of things are still way too high.

And a fella named Tom learned that the hard way when he went to a 7-Eleven store to pick up a few items.

Tom’s video shows that he was charged $5.39 for milk, $29.98 for a couple of 5-gallon water jugs, and $23.98 for two coolers.

Tom looked pretty skeptical in the video and his text overlay reads, “Sometimes I just be trolling the 711 guy tho.”

There was a fourth charge of $14.99 that wasn’t named by Tom, but his total for the items he was purchasing came out to $79.69, which is pretty steep for a quick pop-in at a convenience store.

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person was shocked.

Another viewer noticed something…

And this TikTokker thinks it’s all just a joke.

I’ll just take my business elsewhere!

