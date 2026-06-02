A Homeowner Finally Cracked Open a Secret Safe Hidden in His Walls—and the Contents Left Him Speechless

Buying and fixing up an old home is an endeavor filled with all kinds of unique challenges, but there are also a good number of surprises mixed in, too!

A woman named Lucy is renovating a Georgian farmhouse with her husband and she posted a video with a text overlay that reads, “What we found when we finally opened the safe…”

Lucy’s husband opened up the safe and a text overlay told viewers, “We’ve found amazing things in the loft, so you’d think the safe would be even better.”

The safe contained a bunch of old documents and another text overlay reads, “But as we previously established, there was cutlery, including a silver spoon from George VI’s coronation.”

Another text overlay told viewers the safe contained, “My grandparents’ order of service from their wedding.”

The text continued, “Super special, but maybe not massively exciting?”

In the caption, Lucy wrote, “Honestly, it wasn’t quite the treasure trove I’d imagine might fund the renovation.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

@lucyatholmestreet Full safe reveal after the preview! Honestly, it wasn’t quite the treasure trove I’d imagine might fund the renovation 😂 ♬ original sound – lucyatholmestreet

And here’s an update on how the renovation is going!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a delivery driver whose complaint about driveways left neighbors in a rift.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person was impressed.

Another individual weighed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

You never know what you’re gonna find when you buy an old house!