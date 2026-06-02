A Woman Handled Her Sister’s Toxic Neighbor by Subscribing Her to Dozens of Bizarre, Unwanted Magazines

Neighbor disputes can turn small annoyances into long-running feuds.

In this story, a woman dealt with his sister’s rude neighbor, who constantly complained about minor things.

After repeated petty conflicts over parking and trash cans, she decided to get creative.

She found a way to annoy her without confrontation, dragging it out for months.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Magazines at the Mailbox In the 90s, before Karens were a thing, my sister had a witch of a Karen neighbor. After many minor incidents that included not moving the trash cans by noon and guests parking in the guest lot, I did something. I went to the magazine aisle at Walgreens and pulled out the return cards. I sent her everything you can imagine.

This woman signed her neighbor up for about 50 magazines.

I sent at least 50: Good Housekeeping, Brides Today, National Geographic, Teen Beat. As well as Fish & Stream, Psychology Today, Lowrider, Sports Illustrated, TV Guide, Crochet. Even Reader’s Digest, Men’s Fitness, Vogue, Rolling Stone, Diabetes Cooking, and Coin Collecting. I spaced it out over a year.

She was so satisfied to see her neighbor go crazy.

I would misspell her name or use variations: Susan, Suzanne, and Susie. She put a note on her box that said “Mail only, NO magazine.” I heard her screaming once. Another time, we saw a pile of at least 20 magazines at the mailboxes. Do not tell me where I can park. Do not touch my car.

Whoa! That was a long-term commitment to petty revenge.

Neighbor disputes can bring out the worst in people on both sides.

While the prank was harmless compared to many revenge stories, the dedication behind it was honestly impressive.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a delivery driver whose complaint about driveways left neighbors in a rift.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thought.

This one did the same thing to their bully.

Another similar experience here.

Here’s another idea…

Finally, short but makes sense.

Some grudges expire, while others arrive monthly in the mailbox.