June 2, 2026 at 5:20 am

A Woman Handled Her Sister’s Toxic Neighbor by Subscribing Her to Dozens of Bizarre, Unwanted Magazines

by Heide Lazaro

Magazines with different titles and covers

Pexels/Reddit

Neighbor disputes can turn small annoyances into long-running feuds.

In this story, a woman dealt with his sister’s rude neighbor, who constantly complained about minor things.

After repeated petty conflicts over parking and trash cans, she decided to get creative.

She found a way to annoy her without confrontation, dragging it out for months.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Magazines at the Mailbox

In the 90s, before Karens were a thing, my sister had a witch of a Karen neighbor.

After many minor incidents that included not moving the trash cans by noon and guests parking in the guest lot, I did something.

I went to the magazine aisle at Walgreens and pulled out the return cards.

I sent her everything you can imagine.

This woman signed her neighbor up for about 50 magazines.

I sent at least 50: Good Housekeeping, Brides Today, National Geographic, Teen Beat.

As well as Fish & Stream, Psychology Today, Lowrider, Sports Illustrated, TV Guide, Crochet.

Even Reader’s Digest, Men’s Fitness, Vogue, Rolling Stone, Diabetes Cooking, and Coin Collecting.

I spaced it out over a year.

She was so satisfied to see her neighbor go crazy.

I would misspell her name or use variations: Susan, Suzanne, and Susie.

She put a note on her box that said “Mail only, NO magazine.” I heard her screaming once.

Another time, we saw a pile of at least 20 magazines at the mailboxes.

Do not tell me where I can park. Do not touch my car.

Whoa! That was a long-term commitment to petty revenge.

Neighbor disputes can bring out the worst in people on both sides.

While the prank was harmless compared to many revenge stories, the dedication behind it was honestly impressive.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a delivery driver whose complaint about driveways left neighbors in a rift.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thought.

Screenshot 2026 06 01 at 9.35.04 PM A Woman Handled Her Sister’s Toxic Neighbor by Subscribing Her to Dozens of Bizarre, Unwanted Magazines

This one did the same thing to their bully.

Screenshot 2026 06 01 at 9.36.14 PM A Woman Handled Her Sister’s Toxic Neighbor by Subscribing Her to Dozens of Bizarre, Unwanted Magazines

Another similar experience here.

Screenshot 2026 06 01 at 9.36.37 PM A Woman Handled Her Sister’s Toxic Neighbor by Subscribing Her to Dozens of Bizarre, Unwanted Magazines

Here’s another idea…

Screenshot 2026 06 01 at 9.37.47 PM A Woman Handled Her Sister’s Toxic Neighbor by Subscribing Her to Dozens of Bizarre, Unwanted Magazines

Finally, short but makes sense.

Screenshot 2026 06 01 at 9.38.05 PM A Woman Handled Her Sister’s Toxic Neighbor by Subscribing Her to Dozens of Bizarre, Unwanted Magazines

Some grudges expire, while others arrive monthly in the mailbox.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
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