A Careless Neighbor Lets His Kid Play In This Guy’s Driveway, But When He Asked Them To Move The Neighbor Didn’t Receive It Well

Everyone wants their own space when it comes to being home in comfort zones.

However, Some neighbors can be the most non-considerate people which makes us wonder if their actions are even fair.

Find out what these mean neighbors did.

AITA For telling my neighbor to stop playing in my driveway? Long story short I opened my garage to bring the trash around to see my neighbor and his two kids play with a plastic bat and ball literally in my driveway to across the street.

The kids wasn’t respecting this guy’s property and privacy.

The kid was standing halfway up the driveway and the dad was across the street throwing underarm pitches to him. I went up to the father and I was like, “can you play in your own yard?”.

They simply didn’t take their game to their own yard!

He gave me a stare and continued to play for awhile in my yard until my friend pulled up in my driveway. We have issues with these guys pretty regularly.

They’ve done this many times!

To being loud past 11pm to leaving trash in the yard. I just think it’s pretty disrespectful to play in our driveway when you literally have your OWN.

He’s wondering if this is fair.

What do y’all think?

Who does this father think he is for intruding someone else’s space!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story!

This person knows how to not be lenient with boundaries.

This person thinks this is very unsafe and that the guy should take some action.

This person has some key points!

This person is afraid of the worst case scenario.

This person would rather threaten the neighbors and make things clear.

These comments are proof that these neighbors are in the wrong.

Sometimes that’s the way it goes, I guess.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.