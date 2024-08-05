A Family Is Unfairly Kicked Out Of Their Rental By Crazy Owners, So They Leave Behind A Stinky Souvenir To Make The Place Unrentable

You never know just what you’re getting into when you rent out an AirBnb. Sometimes it’s exorbitant fees or unresponsive hosts.

But in this story, a shady housekeeper spreads lies about the family, resulting in the crazy owners kicking them out.

Then the father hatches a devious plan to get petty revenge that will ensure the house won’t be rented out for months.

Read on for the full story!

Kick my family out, Enjoy the smell A few years ago, my family, wife and kids went to a new country for a couple weeks and had booked a rather nice airbnb. It cost $4000 for two weeks, so it better be nice. Anyhow, we were offered the services of the housekeeper at $20 a day. After three days, I decided to call her and have her come, but right away. I got a weird feeling from her, so I told her just to clean for a couple hours and I would pay her for the whole day. I didn’t want her in the house when we weren’t there.

The family was right to be suspicious of her.

Well that ticked her off, so she told the owners we had ruined the place, and caused a bunch of damage. They immediately emailed me and said we needed to get out, and they were calling the cops on us and weren’t refunding us. Feeling vulnerable in another country with a family to protect isn’t a fun situation, but luckily we secured a motel nearby (major downgrade, but had availability).

Luckily they advocated for themselves.

After arguing back and forth with the owner via email, I told the host we wouldn’t leave, and they would have to get the cops to come unless someone came and brought me a cash refund. So lo and behold a property manager shows up (actually ended up being my neighbour a few months later) and walks through the property. He can’t find anything wrong with it, calls up the owners and has a big argument with them. The property manager pays me the refund and then fires the owners as a client. He said he had never seen someone so crazy as these owners.

The master plan for petty revenge is revealed.

So where is the petty revenge??? What the property manager didn’t know is that I left a bunch of sausages in the toilet tanks, so by the time the owners come back, I’m pretty sure the place will stink to high heaven. Small victories.

That’ll be a fun little surprise for the owners.

Reddit had many opinions, as usual.

What was up with that housekeeper?

This redditor suspects a larger operation could be at play.

This user has a devious idea of their own.

Maybe the bathroom is too obvious a place to hide something smelly.

Sure, it’ll probably take weeks to get rid of that smell, but maybe they should have thought of that before unfairly kicking them out of their rental.

This family will leave a lasting impression (and odor) for months to come.

