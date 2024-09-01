A Fellow Churchgoer Kept Criticizing His Slides, So He Made The Changes He Wanted And The Service Was Awful

It’s the worst when someone is hovering over you and finding nonsensical things to criticize.

Have you noticed that this arrogant, condescending type always has terrible ideas?

Well, sometimes the best thing to do is just let them realize that on their own…in front of everyone.

Read on to see how this one played out.

So you think you know more than me? I was doing multimedia for my church services as usual. Nate, one of the musicians, thought he could do it better. He sat behind me during the service, repeatedly telling me the font size is too small.

He set out to make his point.

So I increased the font so big that the slides look ridiculous. He patted me on my back, gave me a thumb up, and went to find an empty seat. During the sermon, it was extremely awkward.

Then he enjoyed the fallout.

The speaker was having a difficult time reading from the screen because he kept on pausing after each line. I also have to switch the slides quicker than before because each only consisted of one verse, which interrupted the speaker’s pace. After 10 minutes, the speaker gave up, and just read from his own bible. Many folks pulled up their bible app from their phone and just read from there, even Nate. I texted Nate “Why are you reading from your phone. I thought you wanted the font bigger so you can read from the screen?” He turned and glared at me silently.

Here’s what people are saying.

Aw. That’s awkward.

I hope Nate thinks twice before treating people like this.

The pastor definitely should.

This is a good idea. Let their feedback determine the course of action.

I doubt anyone cared, but I don’t agree with ruining everyone’s experience just to put someone in their place.

What’s your deal, Nate?

This must have been a super satisfying moment.

