A Fellow Teacher Made Rude Comments To Her, But When She Decided To Get Revenge It Didn’t Work Out The Way She Expected

People with disabilities are obviously not inferior to people without disabilities.

In today’s story, when one teacher keeps making ableist comments around another teacher with a disability, the teacher with the disability decides to get revenge.

But it did not go exactly as planned.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

My Petty Revenge was an Absolute Failure I work at a preschool, working with the 3-5 yr olds. I also have a disability which means sometimes I use a cane or different braces.

She started working with a teacher who was rude and disrespectful to her.

At the start of the summer semester I spent two weeks working with a teacher I had not worked with before, but who I knew was difficult. When I informed her I can’t bend over to clean tables, she commented “I’ve never worked with an injured person before.” It went downhill from there.

They decided to get some petty revenge.

I am not a petty person, but two weeks of ableist comments will make anyone angry. So while she was out of her room for a conference I made my petty move. We have wooden blocks in every classroom, and every room except hers had labels on the shelves to show kids where to put the different shaped blocks. Instead of using labels she just fussed at the kids for doing it wrong.

She lied when the teacher saw the labels.

I put labels on the shelves, knowing that she would be pissed that someone had tampered with her room. I did it on a Friday. On Monday I came in and lied when she asked if I knew who had done it.

It didn’t work out the way they expected.

On Tuesday I learned that she thought it was the best surprise ever, and that she had cornered my coworker and made him spill the beans. On Wednesday I received a thank you gift for “all the hard work I do.” Today I’m thinking that I’m not cut out for petty revenge and next time need to just go for the aggressive approach and smack her with my cane.

It might be a long shot, but maybe instead of trying to get revenge these teachers could try to be friends after all.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader called OP “incurably kind.”

Another reader loved the “sweet” way the story ended.

This person thought the story was like a Hallmark movie.

Another reader joked about wanting them to get “revenge” on her house.

This reader pointed out a similar type of “revenge” on the show Big Bang Theory.

Another person shared some possible insight into the other teacher’s thought process.

Revenge doesn’t always work out the way you want, but sometimes the way it works out is even better!

For one party, at least.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.