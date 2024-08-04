A Friend Brought A Good Bottle Of Wine Over And The Host Kept It For Himself, So He Decided To Teach Him A Lesson In Sour Grapes

All I can say is that this guy’s friend sounds pretty shady…

Won’t serve me my own wine? “Not my story, but my parents’ friend. Jack has owned his winery for a number of years. He loves wine, and knows what makes a good wine. He is a regular wine drinker, even if not from his own winery. He will spend a fair bit of money buying a good wine. Jack has this one friend Richard who would often invite him over for dinner. He would bring a bottle of wine every time, and being who he is, it was always a good bottle, often costing a pretty penny.

Well Richard had a habit of taking that bottle out the back, then serving a DIFFERENT bottle during dinner. He would pour everyone a glass of whatever household brand was on sale at the supermarket that week, and save the expensive bottle for a special occasion at another time. Understandably, this really annoyed Jack. After a few times, he decided he wasn’t going to stand by and let this happen any longer. The next time Richard extended the oh so generous invitation of a cooked dinner, Jack went to the cheapest, nastiest back alley store he could possibly find. He asked the clerk to get the worst bottle of wine he could muster.

The clerk said they had this one bottle for $3.50 ($8 is a standard cheap bottle), but he advised against it because it was so old and sour it wouldn’t even be good for cooking. As you can guess from the price tag, this was not a wine which aged well. Jack bought that bottle of wine, dunked it in a pile of dust to make it look like a high quality wine which had been saved on a rack and collected dust over the years. Richard’s dinner never tasted so good, with the taste of very petty revenge on the side. Well a couple of weeks later, Richard called Jack up in a fury.

He ranted into the phone and cussed him out, saying he was dishonest and a terrible friend, giving him wine so sour it was almost rotten. Apparently, when he had finally deemed someone worthy enough of a decent bottle of wine, it was actually some really important person who he needed to impress and that wine didn’t make quite the statement he hoped it would. Jack got a very satisfying chuckle.”

