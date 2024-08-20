Lazy Jerk Kept Took A Disabled Person’s Parking Spot, So They Made Sure He Would Never Park There Again

Why do people feel the need to do this…?

Neighbor abused the handicapped parking spot. “I am disabled, and have a placard allowing me to park in designated spots. The placards are only to be used when the disabled person is driving or a passenger.

One of our neighbors, an able-bodied 20-something has a disabled roommate who never leaves the apartment. He, however, being a lazy sack of excrement, kept parking in the spot and falsely using his roommate’s placard. He would not move the car for weeks at a time, while I had to slowly make my way in agonizing pain to my door. I even fell a couple of times because I cannot walk far and can suddenly lose muscle tone. He was well aware of this. I got tired of reporting him and having nothing happen, so we bought a second car and have parked it in that spot. We swap the cars once a week.

He is NEVER getting that spot again. There are no other disabled residents who go out in this building. And there is nothing “entitled” about me using the parking place that I am legally allowed to use while preventing its criminal misuse. Oh, and I do work, full time, in a professional capacity, unlike the criminal.”

