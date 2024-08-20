His Wife’s Son And Girlfriend Are Expecting A Baby And Want To Move In With Them. Now He Must Decide Whether To Let Them Or Refuse And Upset His Wife.

Being a stepparent is rarely ever easy.

Even when you’re not taking on a direct role, you are sometimes asked for help and forced to make a decision.

So, what happens when a stepson and his pregnant girlfriend want to move in with you?

Do you oblige and welcome them into your home? Or do you stand your ground even if it means upsetting your spouse?

In the following story, a husband finds himself in this exact situation. Let’s take a look at what happened.

AITA For refusing to let my stepson and his newly pregnant GF move in with us My wife (40F) and I (42M) have been married for 3 years. We don’t have any kids together, but she has 2 kids from a previous relationship (21F & 19M). I have decent relationships with her kids but due to their ages when I met their mom, I never assumed a father-type role and they never expected me to fill that for them. Their bio dad is involved in their lives and we all get along pretty well. My stepdaughter is at college so we don’t see her very often. My stepson (Joe) lives a few hours away from us with his GF and works full-time.

Some people would rather share big news in person.

A couple weeks ago, Joe called my wife and asked if he and his GF could come visit. My wife was very excited because she hadn’t seen Joe in a while. But Joe never just visits for fun. It’s almost always when he needs something and knows my wife has a harder time saying “No” if he asks in person. So I wasn’t surprised at all when Joe and his GF excitedly told us that they just found out they were expecting and GF is 9-weeks along.

Here comes the moment he was waiting for.

After the initial excitement and tears from my wife, Joe dropped the question I knew was coming. They want to move in with my wife and I while they get their feet under them because their current 1-room apartment isn’t big enough for a baby. My wife looked at me and must have sensed my hesitation because she said this is something we all need to discuss first to make sure it will work. Joe and his GF agreed and told us to ask them anything. My wife asked a few questions about whether or not this was planned and what their plans are besides moving in with us.

And then the son dropped a shocking revelation.

Joe and his GF started talking about how their apartment could work if absolutely needed, but it’s tiny and there’s no separate room for the baby. They could also save a lot of money by living with us and get a better place sooner that way. Then Joe’s GF said that it wasn’t planned but they are both so excited to be parents. She said that she had to switch birth control due to a hormonal imbalance and that Joe hates condoms and it just kind of happened. Joe then laughed and joked about how much he doesn’t like condoms. I had been mostly quiet up to this point. But after Joe made that joke, I spoke up.

Enraged, he couldn’t hold his tongue any longer.

I told them that it sounds like both of them knew that GF was in a transition period with birth control and they knew this sort of thing could happen and yet still choose to be stupid about it. I told them they are both idiots if they think I am going to be OK with them moving in with us with a baby when this situation was completely preventable by them not being dumb. Joe’s GF started crying and my wife and Joe immediately started consoling her. My wife scolded me for being too harsh and that we all still have a lot to talk about.

In cases like this, the two sides rarely see eye-to-eye.

My wife and I have been fighting about this ever since. She thinks we need to help in any way we can and I think that since Joe and his GF were dumb enough to get themselves into this, I don’t want to end up being responsible for a baby when they inevitably do something dumb again. AITA?

It’s understandable that he didn’t want to let them move in.

But that name-calling – yikes!

Let’s see what the readers of Reddit had to say about this situation.

