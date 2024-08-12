A Neighbor Wouldn’t Stop Being Loud At Night, So He Helped Him Get A Job At His Business Because He Knew He’d Have To Work The Early Shift

This story is pretty hilarious.

A golden opportunity and a good deed. “A while back my uncle’s neighbor passed away. He was a very nice old man and gave my uncle a lot of land for a cheap price because my uncle sold him some land right by his house to avoid him being land locked. This was years ago and due to my uncle selling part of his land and it being close to the house, this man’s mobile trailer was pretty close to my uncle’s house. The old man’s property was shaped like a thin triangle and he had to have a certain clearance on the sides and front of his property to put a mobile home. For all these years, there has been no problems between the 2 and they even invited him over for Thanksgiving a couple of times when his family wouldn’t be able to attend.

After he passed away, his son moved into the trailer and this is when it started going to go downhill. My uncle has to wake up at 4:15am to be at work by 5:00am. Richard (the son) would play music until 12-1am. My uncle went over there a couple times to ask him to stop. Which he basically replied with, I move out of the city to BFE for a reason. This of course, frustrated my uncle which led to the police being called. The issue was resolved for a while and when it started back up was only a couple of times a week. It was still an annoyance though. About 3 weeks ago, my uncle goes to his mail box and saw he received some mail for Richard. He starts the walk to his front door only to see Richard bust open the door and jump the stairs and rush to his car. As he was running he said “late for a job interview ill be back in a minute”. My uncle returned home and started doing whatever he had planned around the house. Couple hours later, Richard returns and my uncle goes and gives him the mail. “Sorry for rushing out, I was late for a job interview which I didn’t end up getting it anyways”. My uncle asked what it was for and Richard said fork lift operator.

My uncle realized that he had a golden opportunity. He told Richard that the place he worked was in fact hiring for lift drivers and to apply. Richard ended up applying and getting the job, and telling him he started the following Monday. My uncle knew that if he were to get hired, he would be the morning shift which starts at 4:30 resulting in him having to wake up around 3:45 at the latest. Sunday night, before his first day my uncle let all the dogs out that night and let them bark all night, he set off his car alarm “on accident” around 12 am and he borrowed a big speaker from my other uncle and turned it up and watched Saving Private Ryan.

Needless to say, the next day when my uncle happened to run into him he looked like a zombie. My uncle went up to him and said hey what’s up? Richard responded with, just learning my way around here. I dont know how you get up this early every day. My uncle proceeded to say well it is hard to get a good night’s sleep with a lot of noise in the middle of the night. There was not an “oh ****” moment on Richards face. He held his zombie face and said yeah true. However, since then there has been no loud noise coming from his house after 8pm. Even on nights we know he does not have work the next day.”

